Year Ender Special - TV shows that that launched and got off-air in 2020 itself

MUMBAI: The year 2020 started with a bang with many TV shows being launched. The viewers were treated with some really great shows whose content was totally different and entertaining for the audiences.

While many shows which were launched this year are successfully running, many didn't manage to impress the viewers and went off-air.

There are also several shows which were shut down overnight due to the COVID-2019 pandemic and never made it back to the small screens.

So, here's a list of TV shows which were launched in 2020 and sadly went off-air in the same year itself.

1. Pavitra Bhagya

Ekta Kapoor's show starring Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani in the lead roles looked promising. Pavitra Bhagya started airing from 2nd March onwards and the show was taken off-air with an abrupt end on 2nd October after the TRPs decreased drastically.

2. Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story

The show started airing from 27th January onwards on Colors. However, the show failed to impress the viewers and went off-air on 2nd October.

3. Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao!

The series started on a great note on 27th January this year and it ended within 2 months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The makers decided to end it abruptly and it aired its last episode on 26th March.

4. Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do

Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do started airing from 10th February onwards, however, it was indefinitely halted on 27 March owing COVID-19 outbreak. However, it was reported that the channel decided to shut the show post-lockdown due to low ratings.

5. Akbar Ka Bal Birbal

The show starred some amazing TV actors and looked extremely promising. Akbar Ka Bal Birbal started airing from 31st August and within three months the channel pulled the plugs. The show aired its last episode on 27th November.

Well, it was quite unfortunate how abruptly these shows went off-air leaving the viewers heartbroken.

So, which show do you miss the most? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.