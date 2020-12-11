Year Ender Special: TV shows which went off-air in 2020

MUMBAI: While there are a whole lot of daily soaps which are launched and planned to be launched, there are some shows which bit the dust too.

The television medium is going through a sea change and with the digital medium booming largely, there is a whole lot of attempt being made to present the best of the concepts and content on television. Over the period of time, there are many shows which have made way for new narratives. Fans sometimes still miss watching these shows on television and often take to the channel apps to watch them again and again. While a few shows had to end due to the pandemic, a few ended due to low ratings.

As we are close to the year coming to an end, we bring to you a comprehensive list of all the shows and on the date it aired its last episode.

Star Plus

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (17 October 2020)

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum (14 March 2020)

Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 (3 October 2020)

Sanjivani 2 (13 March 2020)

Divya Drishti (23 February 2020)

Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka (14 November 2020)

Nazar 2 (20 March 2020)

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao (26 March 2020)

Zee TV

Yeh Teri Galiyan (14 February 2020)

Ishq Subhan Allah (2 October 2020)

Mannmohini (22 July 2020)

Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai (20 March 2020)

Colors

Pavitra Bhagya (2 October 2020)

Vidya (30 March 2020)

Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story (2 October 2020)

Shubhaarambh (13 November 2020)

Naagin 4 (8 August 2020)

Bepanah Pyaar (28 February 2020)

Bahu Begam (21 January 2020)

Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush (10 February 2020)



Sony TV

Beyhadh 2 (31 March 2020)

Patiala Babes (27 March 2020)

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan (19 November 2020)

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein (31 March 2020)

SAB TV

Tenali Rama (13 November 2020)

Bhakharwadi (28 August 2020)

Jijaji Chhat Per Hain (21 February 2020)

Carry on Alia (23 October 2020)

Star Bharat

Gangs of Filmistaan (22 November 2020)

Akbar Ka Bal Birbal (27 November 2020)

Nimki Vidhayak (1 February 2020)

Kartik Purnima (27 March 2020)

Muskaan (4 January 2020)

Meri Gudiya (20 March 2020)

Jag Janani Maa Vaishnodevi (2 October 2020)

&TV

Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram (9 October 2020)