Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Meenakshi's ugly truth revealed to Abeer and Kunal

15 Sep 2019 07:15 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for new drama and twists.

Meenakshi fears that her past is going to come in the way of her present and spoil everything.

Kunal and Abeer's clash will unfold all-new drama, as Meenakshi, who has always worked hard to kept her son's Abeer and Kunal together, is seeing them getting separated.

Kunal and Abeer's tiff has created major differences between them.

Abeer soon meets his father and brings him to Rajvansh house, thus shocking Meenakshi.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

