I would like to write a book on Prosenjit Chatterjee: Ram Kamal Mukherjee

Veteran film journalist-turned producer, Ram Kamal Mukherjee unveiled his collection of short stories, ‘Long Island Iced Tea’ in the city of Joy recently in the presence of Tollywood stars like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Paoli Dam, Rukmini Maitra and Dev. At the event, in an exclusive chat with Tellychakkar.com, he spoke about the book, his upcoming show Bin Kuch Kahe and more.

Your first book was non-fiction which was on Hema Malini called ‘Hema Malini Diva Unveiled’ (2005). And Long Island Iced Tea is a fiction which you launched now. Please tell us why did you decide to write a fiction after so many years?

The first one was biography. Since I was into Bollywood, people had expected me to write something on Bollywood. So, may be to meet their expectations, I wrote my first book on Bollywood. It took time to bring my second book because it’s not easy to do what you want to do in life. Also, in between, I changed my jobs and there were ups and downs in my life. Then one fine day I decided that no I should live life on my own terms and then I moved on. There are eight short fiction stories in this book sans Bollywood.

How journalism has helped you in writing the book?

Journalism has helped me a lot. It has taken me to various real life situations and helped me to analyze and understand how people deal with their life in those situations.

Would you like to write a novel in future?

I was told that one or two stories from this book can be expanded and transformed into a novel. But right now I have no plans to write a novel; I might write two more books and hopefully announce about it in the next month. As of now, I am happy with Long Island Iced Tea.

What can readers expect from Long Island Iced Tea?

It is about love and relationships and is targeted towards youth so the language is very lucid. You can read it on your way, on the go. It will also be available as ebook and audio so that it reaches the youth. The next generation people are obviously not reading too much books. In order to make youth read, the authors too have to change their process. Like in cinema, we use different techniques to attract the audience. So, in terms of books also you have to use different techniques and means of communication to grab eyeballs.

As a journalist you have to meet your deadlines so how was it to work as an author? Was there any deadline issue?

As an author, I am very lazy because there is no deadline and in journalism deadline of course works. I am a very bad author when it comes to completing a book. The only complain that my publishers had against me was that I was not devoting time to the book or else it would have launched a year back.

What is your writing style?

I don’t start writing with a structure in mind. I write impromptu. I sit in front of a blank screen and start writing. I call myself a weaver. I start with a line, then another and gradually it takes the shape of a story.

Please share some tips for upcoming writers…

I am nobody to give any tips to anybody. I am a novice. This is my first fiction. But all I can say is try to bring back the readers into the habit of reading books. That is very important.

If you have to write a book on someone from Tollywood, who will that actor be?

In Tollywood, if I have to write on someone then I will definitely write on Prosenjit Chatterjee because he is a legend and his journey has been very exciting.

Tell us something about your upcoming serial Bin Kuch Kahe... on Zee TV...

I am doing that serial with Rajshree Ojha as a producer. It has been a lovely experience working with Rajshree for the serial. It took around nine months to do it but it was a beautiful experience. The entire serial has been shot in Jaipur. It’s again youth centric. It’s a rom com. It’s about three sisters and their journey in a dysfunctional family and their love stories. It’s a beautiful concept conceived and executed by Rajshree Ojha. She is a dear friend of mine. She did a movie called Aisha. We have been friends for long. It was her vision, which we all followed blindly, and I have no regrets in that because she is fabulous. So, I can say, it’s a good transition from a journalist to an author to a producer.

But which role you enjoy more- of a journalist, author or producer?

As of now I am enjoying the role of a producer because this allows me to use my experiences of journalism as well as of being an author. So, those experiences are coming handy as a creative producer.

Would you like to produce any Bengali TV show in future?

I would really love to. I have a beautiful story which I would really love to do in Bengali for a good channel like Star (Jalsha) or Zee (Bangla). But I don’t know, let’s see…may be after you write this article and if you write properly then maybe I will get an offer and produce it for a channel.

And what about Bollywood films?

Yes, we are planning and I hope very soon we will announce about it.

Your message for our readers…

Tellychakkar is one of the finest websites which gets news faster than any other website and keep this speed up because the entire youth who follow or love television they fall back on Tellychakkar. Tellychakkar has got a bunch of interesting reporters. The entire team is fantastic. So, I would say keep up the level. And my message for the readers, well I will request them to please watch my show Bin Kuch Kahe from 6th of February, give it the highest TRP and also give highest numbers for Long Island Iced Tea.