10 actresses who died mysteriously

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Sridevi’s death has created quite a stir in the industry. While everyone is shocked about the untimely death of the megastar, some are still perplexed. To add to that, the delay in the autopsy reports and the changing stance with regards to her death have raised everyone’s eyebrows. Initially, it was said that she died due to cardiac arrest but a day later accidental drowning was said to be the reason of her death. The real reason behind the Hawa Hawai actress’s demise has kept us wondering what really must have happened.

This is not the first time that the whole nation was baffled by a famous personality’s death. In the past too several mysterious deaths of celebrities had shocked the entire nation. Here are 10 such celebrities whose death raised questions and eyebrows.

1. Divya Bharti

The late Divya Bharti’s sudden demise in 1993 had brought the entire nation to a standstill. Just at 19, Bharti had the most promising career in the industry. In a short span of time, the ‘innocent faced’ lady had become the crush of the nation. If she lived, she would have surely surpassed all other actresses and gained a cult status. However, destiny played a spoilsport and she left the world suddenly under mysterious circumstances. Till date no one knows whether someone threw her from the fifth floor or she committed suicide.

2. Jiah Khan

Jiah Khan’s suicide case is still running in the court. The starlet didn’t have an illustrious career in the film industry, which was initially considered to be the primary reason of her suicide. However, slowly and steadily things started unwinding. Her ex-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi’s involvement gave the case a new direction. There were speculations that Jiah was pregnant and the couple aborted the unborn in their bedroom. Whether she committed suicide due to depression or it’s a homicide, the case is yet to be solved.

3. Parveen Babi

Remembered as the most glamorous actress of her time, Parveen Babi was found dead on 22 January 2005. The actress was suffering from Schizophrenia and had a very tragic and lonely death. She was found dead in her room, with gangrene on her left foot. Post mortem report revealed that she had not consumed food for more than three days, and starvation could possibly be the reason behind her death. However, some theories said that someone had killed her. Again an unsolved mystery!

4. Jayalalitha

A thunderous political personality, Jayalalitha was earlier an actress. Her death news in 2016 came as a big jolt to the civilians across the nation. Her death was hidden by the hospitals for some unknown reasons. However, with each passing day, a new theory popped up in the media regarding the death of this enigmatic personality. Some said she was poisoned, some said she was murdered while some accused her close aid Sasikala for the murder.

5. Pratyusha Banerjee

Another shocking case of 2016 was TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s suicide. The young actress was extremely popular for her TV show Balika Vadhu. People still don’t know the real reason of her suicide. Her boyfriend Rahul Raj was accused for abetment of suicide. There are many theories revolving around her death, still unanswered.

6. Silk Smitha

The South Indian sensation Silk Smitha bid adieu to the whole world in 1996. She was caught in depression and found hanging from her ceiling in her Chennai apartment. However, speculations were rife that the reason behind her death was something else. Depression or murder, her demise is still a mystery.

7. Meena Kumari

The tragedy queen’s life was in itself a tragedy. In 1972, just after the release of her film Pakeezah, the lady was found dead. She died due to alcoholism. But what exactly happened still remains a mystery.

8. Priya Rajvansh

The reigning star of Bollywood, Priya Rajvansh, breathed her last in 2000. She was one of the most beautiful and underrated actresses of her time. Initially, it was written off as a suicide case however, post investigation, her husband Chetan Anand was found guilty. The reason behind murder was property.

9. Soundarya

She was one of the biggest stars of South Indian cinema. In 2004, she died in an accidental plane crash, along with three others. Though it was a plane crash, there were theories that since she was part of a horror film Aptha Rakshaka, a film later remade in Hindi as Bhool Bhulaiya, it was the curse of Nagavalli that killed her. As both the lead pair of the film died in accidents therefore speculations started spreading like wildfire that it was the soul of Nagavalli that cursed the film. Before acting in the Tamil remake Chandramukhi, Rajnikant did big pooja.

10. Nafisa Joseph

Popular VJ Nafisa Joseph’s death at the age of 26 also came as a big shocker to the industry. It was a case of suicide; however many speculated that her husband Gautam Khanduja was involved in her death. He was already married and was going out with Nafisa. Her death still raises questions.