5 Bollywood-inspired fashion for New Year’s Eve

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Dec 2016 06:12 PM
31 Dec 2016 06:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam

The most happening day of the year is just around the corner…apart from plans that range from house parties to disco nights, New Year’s Eve also calls for great fashion turn-out.

If you’re confused about what to wear for the biggest gala of the year, fret not. Because that’s what we are here for! We take you through the best of fashion, inspired from Bollywood.

Read on:

Lacy white:

In an embroidered lacy affair, Alia Bhat looked absolutely adorable in Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull. Forget the blacks this party season and go for an all-white outfit like the Bhatt babe. For added fun, throw over a beaded tiara!

Trench love:

Since it’s chilly outside, why not turn your trench into a style statement? Take cues from Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan’s yummy tangerine coat from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (ADHM) for your next partaaaay! Sounds fun, eh?

Indie chic:

Add a bit of desi flavour this NYE with Anushka Sharma-esque kurtis from ADHM. If she can rock it in a firang club, you can totally bring the house down in India too. Go crazy on kohl and red lipstick with a dishy kurta.

Tassel love:

With a touch of tassel on you, you’re definitely going to be the centre of attraction this 31st. You can pair it with a jumpsuit, a pair of hot pants or even a short jumpie. Go ahead, make an impression.

Vintage charm:

Just like Illeana D’Cruz in Rustom, go for a classic bob and polka dots to give yourself a slice of the era gone by. It’s quite a fun thing to do this season. You can even keep it as a theme!

Have a great year ahead!!!

