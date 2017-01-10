5 interesting things about Jeet

The handsome dude Jeet is one of the leading actors of Tollywood. He wooed the audience by acting in Bengali flicks like Wanted, Dui Prithibi, The Royal Bengal Tiger and Bachchan to name a few. The good looking actor was also the host of TV shows like Zee Bangla's Star of Bengal and Colors Bangla's Bigg Boss Bangla 2. There are many other interesting things about this charming man.

So, Tellychakkar.com presents five interesting things about Jeet exclusively for our readers. Take a look.

1. He is popular by the name Jeet but his real name is Jeetendra Madnani.

2. A Bhawanipur Education Society College student, he made his entry into the glamour world as a model.

3. Before venturing into films, he acted in TV soaps like Bishabriksha, Janani and Daughters of the Century. He made his film debut with Chandu, which failed to garner positive response at the box office. He tasted success through Haranath Chakraborty’s Sathi. The flick also earned him awards.

4. Two leading actresses of T-town made their film debut opposite him. Koel Mallick paired with him in Haranath Chakraborty’s Naater Guru while Nusrat Jahan in Raj Chakraborty's Shotru. Later the actor romanced Koel in many flicks and had said in an interview to a daily that he cannot complete a film without pulling her leg!

5. There were reports that the actor was in a relationship with popular actress Swastika Mukherjee. However, it didn’t last long and he subsequently tied the knot with Lucknow girl Mohana Ratlani. The couple is blessed with a daughter.

