5 times when B-Town couples gave us gifting goals

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2018 05:15 PM

Mumbai: With Valentine’s Day, comes the season of gifting and spreading love. Who better than our Bollywood celebrities would show you what living the king size life looks like? Five times these Bollywood celebrities left us awestruck with their extravagant gifts to their better halves.

1. Raj Kundra to Shilpa Shetty

Husband Raj Kudra swept Shilpa Shetty off her feet by showering her with gifts.  We don’t really know what an apartment in Burj Khalifa, a mansion in London, a 20-carat diamond ring and an IPL team cost but Raj Kundra surely does.

2. Saif Ali Khan to Kareena Kapoor

Perks of getting married to the Nawab of Pataudi. Saif loves showering his ladylove with royal gifts from striking solitaire diamond earrings worth Rs 2crore to a private jet on call in case our Bebo needs to take off for a quick getaway with her girl gang

3. Sidharth Malhotra to Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's obsession with selfies is known to all. On her birthday, Sidharth Malhotra took it upon himself to make life simpler for the chirpy actress by gifting her an expensive camera from the US which has some unique selfie assisting features. Life couldn't be more sorted for the selfie buff and definitely giving millennials couple goals

4. Aditya Chopra to Rani Mukherjee

Just when Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukherji were busy hiding from the paparazzi, Aditya Chopra had gifted Rani Mukherji an Audi A8 W12 worth Rs.1.25 crores which made it pretty clear that something was cooking between the two. Aditya Chopra leaves no opportunity to make his ladylove happy either by planning a vacation in foreign land or offering a whooping gift.

5. Rahul Sharma to Asin Thottumkal

South star Asin, who got married to Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma was spotted with a 20 carat diamond ring worth Rs 6 crore, gifted by her beau. It is also being said that the piece of jewellery has their initials A and R engraved on it.

