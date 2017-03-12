Hot Downloads

Features

5 unknown facts about Mimi Chakraborty that will stump you!!

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2017 10:20 AM
12 Mar 2017 10:20 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Mimi Chakraborty is a popular actress in Bengal. She is known not just for her acting but also snazzy fashion sense. She has acted in films like Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Proloy, Golpo Holeo Shotti, Katmundu and Gangster. Here we have compiled five interesting facts about this talented actress exclusively for our readers. Read on-

 

This stylish actress was born in the city of Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

 

She earned her education from Holy Child School, Jalpaiguri and later from St. James' School, Binnaguri. To earn her college degree, she came to the City of Joy.  Here she completed her graduation in English from Ashutosh College.  

Before taking a plunge into the world of acting, she did modeling for a brief period. She is also an ex Femina Miss India participant.

 

The fashionista made her acting debut with the serial Champion and earned fame through her second project Gaaner Oparey. She made her film debut with Bapi Bari Jaa.

The actress was in a relationship with popular director of Bengali films, Raj Chakrabarty.

 

Woaaah!! Did you know these facts? If not, hit the LIKE and SHARE button now!!!

