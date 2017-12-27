5 WOW moments from Virushka’s starry reception

Though Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a dreamy close-knitted marriage ceremony, the 'made for each other' couple hosted a reception yesterday (26 December) at Mumbai's St. Regis. Last night saw a galore of celebrities walking the carpet to wish the newlywed couple. The high rated venue was buzzing when big names from film fraternity and cricketers walked in their best styled looks. While everyone was in awe of the couple, TellyChakkar observed the reception from another angle.

During the course of the whole reception, there were certain moments that left us awestruck. TellyChakkar lists down 5 such WOW moments that transpired in the regal reception.

The Queens

It has rarely happened that three iconic actresses from three different era come together on one platform. Viruhska’s Mumbai reception, made this rare dream a reality. The reception saw the beautiful Rekha, Madhuri Dixit and Kangana Ranaut colliding together on the carpet. The three elegant actresses not just greeted each other but also posed for a striking picture. Our hearts beated faster while watching such gorgeous ladies draped in marvelous sarees.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Dobaara

The above mentioned film saw Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka as a pair, wherein his character was in love with her. Cut to real life, when Kapoor landed in the reception, it gave us a major déjà vu of the film. It actually felt like we are reliving the movie, wherein Ranbir’s character ends up going to Anushka’s character’s wedding. Furthermore, the trio also posed for a picture which just made our day! Have a look at this ultimate 'friendzoned' picture.

Shahenshah

Well, we don’t really need to say much about this moment. It was such a special moment when the regal Bacchans entered the reception. Their charm was inevitable. However what made it more memorable was when the Shahenshah, Amitabh Bacchan himself bent down and joined his palms in front of Anushka. Isn’t that quite legend… wait for it… dary! Legendary!

Jab Harry Met Sejal in a reception

Though Harry and Sejal won’t be counted as an iconic couple in the film history, however SRK and Anushka’s chemistry is a hit for sure. If one has doubts about it, then just have a look at the duo’s crackling charm in the reception. In fact the ever charming and energetic Shah Rukh went ahead to dance on the tunes of Chaaiya Chaaiya. And trust us we literally skipped a beat watching King Khan dancing with such vigor. Quite unforgettable right!

Rocked the dance floor

A Punjabi wedding / reception without a powerhouse dance is quite unimaginable. Social media is flooded with inside videos and pictures of Virushka’s reception and we are not yet over it. Anushka and Virat are seen dancing together and we could just utter aww. Not just that the skipper’s cricketer buddies, Hardik Pandya and his brother presented a dance performance on stage. Hardik’s dancing skills must surely have taken much limelight from Virat and Anushka. Have a look at his dance performance.

Here’s another glimpse of the bride dancing.

The one thing we are pretty sure is that in the reception the floor was quite literally brunt.