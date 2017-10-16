Veteran Filmmaker and actor Lekh Tandon who directed iconic films like Amrapali, passed away on Sunday at his Powai residence in Mumbai. He was 88 years. Many B town celebs took to twitter to pay tribute to the legendary filmmaker.

Celebs like Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Ashutosh Gowarikerm, Shekhar Kapur and others paid homage to the visionary.

Actor Shabana Azmi wrote, "Sad that #LekhTandon passed away but wonderful that he did so with his boots on. He was working on his latest film with a newcomers zeal. RIP

Sad dat #LekhTandon passed away but wonderful dat he did so with his boots on.He was working on his latest film with a newcomers zeal . RIP — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 15, 2017

I was lucky to do 2 beautiful films with #Lekh Tandon - Ek Baar Kaho and Doosri Dulhan a filmabout surrogacy way ahead of its time. Respect — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 15, 2017

RIP Lekh Tandon ji, Directed “Prince”, “Dulhan Wohi Jo Piya Man Bahaye” etc.... was my fathers assistant. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 15, 2017

Abhineta aur film nirdeshak Lekh Tandon ji ka aaj swargwas hua.Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Meri unko vinamra shraddhanjali. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 15, 2017

Very VERSATILE Director who gave several HITS!

Was privileged to work with u in Swades!

Will always miss ur gentleness Sir! RIP #LekhTandon pic.twitter.com/B4m1M96Cjc — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) October 15, 2017

goodbye #LekhTandon Extraordinary film maker/story teller of his times. Never ever refused an actor at his doorstep some warmth advice n tea — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) October 15, 2017

