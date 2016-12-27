Hot Downloads

Features

BdaySpecial: 5 style statements Salman Khan swears by

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2016 04:14 PM
27 Dec 2016 04:14 PM | TellychakkarTeam

He’s the most bindaas Khan of the lot. With his measured swag and his larger-than-life persona, birthday boy Salman Khan rules Bollywood like no other. As he turns a year older (and hotter) today, we take a look at five style statements that were popularised by him…read on:

Aviators:

Sure, these sexy glasses were a rage since Tom Cruise’s Top Gun days, but the desi crowd woke up to it post Sallu’s Dabangg ways. Apart from wearing it the traditional way, his fans started tucking it behind the collar as well. Neat, eh?

Middle-parted hairdo:

It might have been a cringe-worthy do, but it sure was a hit with his fans who sported it in herds. The wet, middle-parted style was Bohemian as well as middle class, making it accessible to every fan.

His trademark bracelet:

The silver bracelet with a turquoise stone is his trademark that never leaves his wrist. If you spot a guy wearing an imitation piece of it, you can be sure that he’s Sallu’s biggest fan!

Jacket love:

In Maine Pyar Kiya, before all the fame and superstar tag, Sallu sported a cool jacket with decorative stickers on it. Is it any wonder that the movie and this trend became a blockbuster hit with the audiences?

Bare moves:

Going shirtless is common for today’s stars, but the trend was sure kicked off by Salman who flexes and flaunts his muscles in almost every movie. Well, we aren’t complaining!

Here’s wishing him a wonderful birthday…

