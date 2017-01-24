Birthday special: 5 interesting things about Riya Sen

Time to sing the birthday song for Riya Sen!



The beautiful actress, who wooed the audience with her acting and great looks, turns a year older today.



As the lady celebrates her birthday, Tellychakkar.com presents five interesting things about her. Take a look.



1 The pretty actress kick started her acting career with Vishkanya in 1991 as a child actress. In the film, she played the role of young Pooja Bedi.





2 Do you remember Falguni Pathak's popular music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi? Well, it starred Riya, who at that time was sixteen years old.



3 She has shot for Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar for five consecutive years (2003–07).





4 She styles herself for most of her fashion shoots and ad campaigns, thanks to her days in National Institute of Fashion Designing and Information Technology in Mumbai.



5 She has worked in films of several languages like Bengali, Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil etc. The names of some of her films are Style (Hindi), Jhankaar Beats (Hindi), It Was Raining That Night (English) and Noukadubi (Bengali).