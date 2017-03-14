Checkout: Special Holi tweets of Bong actors

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!

Twitter indeed is a wonderful world where the actors and their fans can connect with each other.

Like always, the actors of T-town have shared their Holi special photos with their fans via this platform.

And like always, Tellychakkar.com has compiled the fun, delightful, cute photos of the actors exclusively for our readers.

Here we are featuring some interesting Holi special tweets of your favourite actors. Enjoy!!!

Let's all make Holi spcl wd love peace and colour..Happy Holi pic.twitter.com/awOMyS7Wst — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) March 12, 2017

Throw away all the negativity and embrace Life with utmost Love.. pic.twitter.com/8Q7cKEHSw8 — Jeet (@jeet30) March 12, 2017

Wish u colourful mrng pic.twitter.com/5fol66soEX — Mallobika Banerjiee (@malobikaactress) March 14, 2017

Happy holi to all pic.twitter.com/94i1xFjOxA — Soham Chakraborty (@myslf_soham) March 12, 2017

Crazyyyyyy!!!! I love my family Happy n crazy wala Holi pic.twitter.com/GwCfOrgYOq — subhashree ganguly (@subhashreesotwe) March 12, 2017

Happy Holi ppl..missin holi.. will b bac sn..#Traveldiaries#Barcelona#TiBiDaBo pic.twitter.com/6ElijQKIOG — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) March 12, 2017

That's Whiskeywhat better way to celebrate the day #HoliHai pic.twitter.com/LkJZiUx7Yh — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) March 13, 2017