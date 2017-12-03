Congrats: Sooraj Pancholi is the Insta King of the week!

The hot and handsome hunk of Bollywood who is giving us enough reasons to droll on his muscular body is definitely blessed with a body to die for.
Sooraj Pancholi who made his acting debut against Athiya Shetty in “Hero” a Salman Khan production is a head turner and a fitness enthusiast. The actor loves working out and staying in shape. The lad has the looks to kill for and the girls are totally in love with his Instagram clicks as Sooraj has kept a buffet of his workout pictures for the fans to salivate upon.
And who are we to complain about this, we also love all of the rockstars posts and admire him for his macho and built body that is totally capable of raising our heartbeat.
All his clicks have more than 70K Likes and nearly 500 Comments making Sooraj the Insta King of the week.
