Congrats: Tiger Shroff is the Insta KING of the week

He is the newest dance sensation of Bollywood!!!
He never fails to impress the audience with his amazing dance moves and cool attitude. Any guesses who are we talking about?
Yes, you guessed it right!!! We are talking about the good looking hunk Tiger Shroff who young girls are crushing on these days. Currently announced as the brand ambassador of Sony's new channel Sony Yay, the young guy is flying high.
Tiger has a great fan following on his social media profile and he is quite active as well.
This week, we declare Tiger Shroff as the Insta King of the week. He has shared 11 pictures and videos on his Instagram account and got around 200k likes and 1k comments on his posts.
Have a look -
Congrats Tiger.
