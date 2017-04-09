Congrats: Tiger Shroff is the Insta KING of the week

He is the newest dance sensation of Bollywood!!!

He never fails to impress the audience with his amazing dance moves and cool attitude. Any guesses who are we talking about?

Yes, you guessed it right!!! We are talking about the good looking hunk Tiger Shroff who young girls are crushing on these days. Currently announced as the brand ambassador of Sony's new channel Sony Yay, the young guy is flying high.

Tiger has a great fan following on his social media profile and he is quite active as well.

This week, we declare Tiger Shroff as the Insta King of the week. He has shared 11 pictures and videos on his Instagram account and got around 200k likes and 1k comments on his posts.

Have a look -

The game before the game... #IPL2017 #hopeyouenjoyed A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Apr 7, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

Something very exciting #ComingSoon #StayTuned A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Apr 6, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

Whistling for #ipl2017 :) #enroute #rajkot #gujarat A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Apr 5, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

Immortaility...take it! It's yours! @dabbooratnani #wecame #wesaw #weconquered A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

Water boy #fish #piscean #swimmingwithfellowfish #cardio #mondaymotivation A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Apr 3, 2017 at 1:18am PDT

My 5 go-to moves! Part 1 #5GoToMoves #SignatureMoves #MovesLikeMike #MJ A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:25am PDT

So so lucky to have worked with one of the most talented director and choreographer @remodsouza sir. Keep flying higher sir and hope I get the chance to fly with you again soon! But over and above that keep being the best human that you are! Happy Birthday Sir! A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Apr 1, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

Congrats Tiger.