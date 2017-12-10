Hot Downloads

Home > Movie News > Features
Features

Congrats: Varun Dhawan is the Insta KING of the Week!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2017 01:05 PM
10 Dec 2017 01:05 PM | TellychakkarTeam

The handsome lad has given his fans many reasons to drool on him. Varun Dhawan who is the eminent director David Dhawan’s son made his Bollywood debut as an assistant director in Karan Johar’s My Name is Khan and made his presence felt in Bollywood as an incredible actor Karan Johar’s Student of the Year as an actor alongside Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra. 
Varun gave us many hits and was nominated for his work time and now.

Blessed with a body to die for, Varun proved to be a head turner and our fans are totally in love with him. The heartthrob looks sinfully hot and is setting our hearts racing with his charismatic looks and a great sense of styling.

All his posts have more got him more than 200K Likes and almost 1500 comments making the rockstar the Insta King of the week.

We can’t stop ourselves from gawking at the actor's profile.

Take a look...  

Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, Bollywood, My Name is Khan, Karan Johar, Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra,

