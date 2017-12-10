Congrats: Varun Dhawan is the Insta KING of the Week!

The handsome lad has given his fans many reasons to drool on him. Varun Dhawan who is the eminent director David Dhawan’s son made his Bollywood debut as an assistant director in Karan Johar’s My Name is Khan and made his presence felt in Bollywood as an incredible actor Karan Johar’s Student of the Year as an actor alongside Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra.

Varun gave us many hits and was nominated for his work time and now.

Blessed with a body to die for, Varun proved to be a head turner and our fans are totally in love with him. The heartthrob looks sinfully hot and is setting our hearts racing with his charismatic looks and a great sense of styling.

All his posts have more got him more than 200K Likes and almost 1500 comments making the rockstar the Insta King of the week.

We can’t stop ourselves from gawking at the actor's profile.

Take a look...

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 9, 2017 at 1:48am PST

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 8, 2017 at 3:01am PST

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 7, 2017 at 10:17pm PST

#squadgoals #judwaa2 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 7, 2017 at 8:36pm PST

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 7, 2017 at 4:33am PST

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:06am PST

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Dec 3, 2017 at 2:04am PST

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:43pm PST