Congratulations: Disha Patani is the INSTA Queen of the week!

Mumbai: The adorable Disha Patani made her acting debut with Telegu film Loafer in 2015 opposite Varun Tej and the audience simply fell in love with the lady. Later, she was seen in a small role in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Her role was small but she earned appreciation for her acting in the biopic made on M.S. Dhoni and was nominated and honored with awards.

The actress got to work with biggies like Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood at the very start of her career by acting in the flick Kung Fu Panda. Her recently released film is Bhaghi 2.

Blessed with a body to die for and curves that are surely going to give you fitness goals, Disha Patani has made us fall in love all over again and with the love flowing from her fans in the form of 450K Likes and 1400 Comments on her Instagram posts, we crown her the INSTA Queen of the week.

Have a look at her posts from her Instagram account and let your heart loose...

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 14, 2018 at 1:44am PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 13, 2018 at 4:36am PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 12, 2018 at 8:06pm PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 12, 2018 at 9:50am PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 11, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 10, 2018 at 4:08am PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 10, 2018 at 2:08am PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 8, 2018 at 6:51am PDT