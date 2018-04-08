Congratulations: Jacqueline Fernandez is the Insta Queen of the week!

Mumbai: This week’s Insta Queen has blown away the minds of many. Blessed with a body to die for and a smile that can leave millions of fans wanting more, she has sent many hearts racing with her latest item dance. The diva was crowned the Miss Sri Lanka Universe in 2006 and made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's fantasy drama Aladin.

Any guesses we are talking about whom?

Yes, you guessed it right! She is none other than the gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez.

The actress tasted commercial success with the psychological thriller, Murder 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi. Some of her other films include Houseful 2, Kick, Judwaa 2, Race 2 and Roy to name a few. The curvaceous actress has shot for many commercial advertisements. She judged the 9th season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikh Laa Jaa.

She has now taken the internet by storm with her latest item dance to the hit song, ‘Ek Doo Teen’, which originally was done by the Diva Madhuri Dixit, for Baaghi 2.

For her talent and sizzling dance moves, fans just can’t stop admiring her.

Jacqueline’s Instagram posts have garnered around 500K Likes and 1000 Comments and thus TellyChakkar crowns her the Insta Queen of the week.

Here’s a sneak-peek into the Insta profile of the charming actress.

