Congratulations: TellyChakkar chooses Sana Saeed as the INSTA Queen of the week!

Yet another week and here we are with another stunning beauty who will wear the crown of Insta Queen of the week.

This desirous and endearing B-town celebrity does not only have looks to kill but is also blessed with a curvaceous body that will definitely send your hearts racing. Popular and admired for her acting, Sana Saeed made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in Kuch Kuch Hota hai under KJo’s production in 1998.

Sana made her Bollywood debut with B-Town biggies, King Khan, Kajol, Salman Khan and Anupam Kher. The stunning beauty made a comeback with a bang in Student of the Year, a Dharma Production under the banner of Red Chillies.

Sana left the audience speechless with her beauty and rose the hotness meter leaving the male admirers drooling over her. Her fitness routine and her toned body sets major fitness goals for many young girls out there. The actress prefers staying in touch with her fans through her social handles. Her fans adore her and crazily follow this gorgeous diva.

With more than 15K Likes and 300 Comments on her posts TellyChakkar crowns the soaring hot spunky Sana Saeed as the Insta Queen of the week.

One is bound to fall head over heels for this beauty. Have a look at her post and decide for yourself.

A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial) on Feb 1, 2018 at 3:31am PST

A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial) on Jan 30, 2018 at 9:48pm PST

A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial) on Jan 30, 2018 at 6:06am PST

A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial) on Jan 29, 2018 at 9:36pm PST

A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial) on Jan 29, 2018 at 4:00am PST

A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial) on Jan 27, 2018 at 11:30pm PST

Share your comments below and tell us what you think.