Geeta-Babita’s fun Instapics will make you go crazy!

Dangal fame girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra have gained immense acknowledgment for their recent portrayals of Phogat sisters Geeta and Babita, respectively.
On-screen the girls impressed audience with their powerful acts but off-screen, they are adorable girls next door.
Their social media accounts reveal their real avatar. They post embarrassing moments and don't shy away from sharing them. They dance on goofy numbers and make it look trendy with their dance moves and expressions.
On Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, people learnt about the bubbly and charismatic nature of the two. They cracked jokes, teased Aamir Khan and definitely left the viewers in splits with their prompt responses.
They not only share a good rapport on-screen but are buddies in real life too.
Here’s a treat for all their fans as we bring you some cute and fun Instapics of the beauties. Enjoy…
