Glamorous sister duos of Bollywood

Mumbai: Time and again, Bollywood has been bestowing the audience with actresses who are talented as well as beautiful. These actresses woo the audience with their performances on screen and with their style sense off screen. But did you know some of the popular Bollywood actresses have sisters who are equally stylish and can give us major fashion goals? And the interesting part is, these sister duos are defining new trend together in the glamour world. Here is the list of glamorous celebrity sister duos:

Yami and Surilie Gautam

Yami Gautam and her elder sister Surilie Gautam are quite trendy in every possible way. You can’t deny the fact that the ladies have inherited those lovely genes. The sisters are often spotted hanging out together for dinner or vacations.

Taapsee and Shagun Pannu

Taapsee Pannu’s younger sister Shagun Pannu is also a stunner like her. Though nothing can be said about her acting aspirations right now, she has ventured into wedding planning along with Taapsee. Shagun keeps posting pictures with Tapsee on her social media handles that clearly showcases the love and bond between the two sisters.

Kriti and Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon is one of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood and she has an equally beautiful younger sister named Nupur Sanon. Both the sisters are very close to each other. Their Instagram pictures stand testimony to the special bond they share and needless to say the beautiful sisters are a sight for sore eyes.

Deepika and Anisha Padukone

Deepika Padukone's younger sister Anisha Padukone does not want to enter the glamour industry like her sister as she is more focused on sports and wants to represent India as a golfer. However, she has style and attitude of her own which makes her stand out. Recently, the sisters were also seen twinning at the airport. Their style game is quite different but up to the mark.

Katrina and Isabelle Kaif

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif aren't seen together often but whenever spotted together, they impress us with their style statement. The two sisters have different personalities and yet they glam up their style quotient in a top-notch way.