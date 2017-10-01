From Rishi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Sridevi to Bhumi Pednekar, Bollywood stars on Saturday took to the social media to send in Dussehra wishes to their fans and followers, and also urge them to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle.



Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, marks the culmination of the 10-day long Navratri festival, in which Goddess Durga is worshipped. It is also believed to be the day when Lord Ram defeated Ravana, and is celebrated as a festival of the victory of good over evil.



Here's what the stars tweeted:



Rishi Kapoor: Good will always prevail over evil. Happy Dussehra to all.



Sridevi: Wishing everyone a very Happy Dusshera. May this day bring victory, happiness and peace to all. Happy Dussehra



Akshay Kumar: May all your problems burn along with the effigy of Ravana and may you get success in everything you do. Happy Dussehra



Bhumi Pednekar: Wishing all you beautiful people a very Happy Dussehra. May the good in your life take over all the evil. Light, love and happiness



Anil Kapoor: May the victory of good over evil inspire you towards having your own victories! Happy Dussehra VijayaDashami



Boman Irani: Wishing one and all a very happy Dussehra. May good always prevail over evil! Love, peace and happiness on this auspicious day.



Nimrat Kaur: Wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra. May the quest to recognise and conquer evil within and around us never fade away.



Tamannaah Bhatia: Get rid of the evils to make way for good energy and positivity. Wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra



Ritesh Sidhwani: This day marks the triumph of good over evil. Happy Dussehra everyone, stay blessed



Vivek Oberoi: May this Dussehra burn all your worries with Ravana and bring you and your family loads of happiness! A very Happy Dussehra to all of you.



Mohit Chauhan: Happy Dussehra friends. Pledge to clean up your surroundings and save our rivers this Vijaydashmi



Abhishek Bachchan: Happy Dusshera to all of you. May good in you always prevail.



Dia Mirza: My prayer this Dusshera -- All Durga celebrations become earth friendly. Shakti for all. Evil of apathy conquered. Ma Durga bless us.



Preity Zinta: Happy Dusshera folks. May all our negative thoughts, actions and fears burn away with Ravana in the fire. Lots of love always