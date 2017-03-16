Hot Downloads

Features

Must check Sayantika’s cool tweets from her Barcelona diaries

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Mar 2017 04:47 PM
16 Mar 2017 04:47 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Seems popular Bengali actress Sayantika Banerjee, when travelling, likes to live every moment to the fullest.

One indeed should do the same; after all, life is full of surprises…isn’t it?

The actress, who was seen in flicks like Awara, Power, Kelor Kirti and Abhimaan, has shared a series of tweets from her Barcelona diaries. We must tell you that the tweets are super cool and will surely give you some travel goals.  

And guess who her partner in crime was?

Well, it’s one of her close buddies from the industry, actress Nusrat Jahan known for films like Shotru, Khoka 420 , Har Har Byomkesh, Kelor Kirti and Zulfiqar.

Here check out her cool tweets-

 

Tags > Bengali actress, Sayantika Banerjee, Barcelona diaries, TRAVEL, Awara, Power, Kelor Kirti, Abhimaan,

