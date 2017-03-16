Must check Sayantika’s cool tweets from her Barcelona diaries

Seems popular Bengali actress Sayantika Banerjee, when travelling, likes to live every moment to the fullest.

One indeed should do the same; after all, life is full of surprises…isn’t it?

The actress, who was seen in flicks like Awara, Power, Kelor Kirti and Abhimaan, has shared a series of tweets from her Barcelona diaries. We must tell you that the tweets are super cool and will surely give you some travel goals.

And guess who her partner in crime was?

Well, it’s one of her close buddies from the industry, actress Nusrat Jahan known for films like Shotru, Khoka 420 , Har Har Byomkesh, Kelor Kirti and Zulfiqar.

Here check out her cool tweets-

#Barcelona la Ramblas ... Livin la Vida Loca...live every moment of d "crazy " life pic.twitter.com/pcBLMj0DrH — Sayantika Banerjee (@sayantika12) March 10, 2017

Enjoying every moment of r trip... one rollercoaster ride it waz am sure ull also agree @nusratchirps #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/ICq22sz3Uu — Sayantika Banerjee (@sayantika12) March 10, 2017

And th best part of a trip 'Shoppinggg' #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/GWcz0xsDXw — Sayantika Banerjee (@sayantika12) March 11, 2017

Ohh noooo am left wid no money now .. I hate shopping pic.twitter.com/Lxa84zNU0K — Sayantika Banerjee (@sayantika12) March 11, 2017