Hot Downloads

Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Shaminn
Shaminn
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal

Slideshow

Love No More: Couples who parted ways after Nach...

Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
29 Apr 2017 07:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bollywood actors and their disguised looks
Bollywood actors and their disguised looks | watch it
more videos Click Here
Home > Movie News > Features
Features

Parineeti Chopra is the Insta Queen of the week

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2017 02:20 PM
30 Apr 2017 02:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam

She is not just your regular girl next door. She is talented, she has the looks and she is super adorable.

Yes, we’re talking about none other than the Parineeti Chopra!

Parineeti has been busy promoting her upcoming films ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’, where she stars opposite the very versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and ‘Golmaal Again’ opposite the amazing Ajay Devgan. 

Her regular posts showcasing her different moods and looks from the movies have gained much attention.

Thus, we declare her the Insta Queen of the week; her photographs and videos on Instagram have gained more than 500k likes and 1000 comments.

Have a look:

Meri Pyaari Bindu MUGSSS!!! Small things make us happy hahaha @ayushmannk

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

GOA Shooting in this HEATTTT!!! @taras84 @artinayar @gohar__shaikh @sanjanabatra

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

I SANG MY FAVOURITE SONGGGGG!!!!!

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Love by the ocean - Abhi and Bindu Behind the scenes!!! @ayushmannk #MeriPyaariBindu

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

THIS DIWALI ... #GolmaalAgain!!

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Congratulations girl!!!

Tags > Parineeti Chopra, Insta QUEEN of the week, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ajay Devgan, Golmaal Again,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top