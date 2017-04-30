Parineeti Chopra is the Insta Queen of the week

She is not just your regular girl next door. She is talented, she has the looks and she is super adorable.
Yes, we’re talking about none other than the Parineeti Chopra!
Parineeti has been busy promoting her upcoming films ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’, where she stars opposite the very versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and ‘Golmaal Again’ opposite the amazing Ajay Devgan.
Her regular posts showcasing her different moods and looks from the movies have gained much attention.
Thus, we declare her the Insta Queen of the week; her photographs and videos on Instagram have gained more than 500k likes and 1000 comments.
Have a look:
Congratulations girl!!!
