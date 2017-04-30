Parineeti Chopra is the Insta Queen of the week

She is not just your regular girl next door. She is talented, she has the looks and she is super adorable.

Yes, we’re talking about none other than the Parineeti Chopra!

Parineeti has been busy promoting her upcoming films ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’, where she stars opposite the very versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and ‘Golmaal Again’ opposite the amazing Ajay Devgan.

Her regular posts showcasing her different moods and looks from the movies have gained much attention.

Thus, we declare her the Insta Queen of the week; her photographs and videos on Instagram have gained more than 500k likes and 1000 comments.

Have a look:

Meri Pyaari Bindu MUGSSS!!! Small things make us happy hahaha @ayushmannk A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

GOA Shooting in this HEATTTT!!! @taras84 @artinayar @gohar__shaikh @sanjanabatra A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 26, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

Golmaal [email protected] A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 24, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

I SANG MY FAVOURITE SONGGGGG!!!!! A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

Love by the ocean - Abhi and Bindu Behind the scenes!!! @ayushmannk #MeriPyaariBindu A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:19pm PDT

THIS DIWALI ... #GolmaalAgain!! A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Apr 16, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Congratulations girl!!!