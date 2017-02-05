Hot Downloads

Riteish Deshmukh is the Insta KING of the week

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2017 12:00 PM
05 Feb 2017 12:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Demure and soft spoken Riteish Deshmukh is known for his versatile acting and fun loving nature, the talented actor has surely captivated the audience with his performances.

His crazy posts and fun snaps keep his fans entertained and hooked to his social media account. His posts give us more than a peek into his life and we are sure his fans are utterly delighted.

We have thus declared him the insta king of the week. This week he shared four pictures and got 100K likes and 300 comments on each post.

Take a look at his super duper snaps…

Congratulations Riteish!

