Shraddha's Half Girlfriend promotion looks are just too HOT

Just a day left for the much awaited release of Mohit Suri’s film Half Girlfriend starring Shraddha and Arjun Kapoor, and we couldn’t help but make an important notice.
What is the notice we’ve made?
It’s all about Shraddha Kapoor. 10 films old, Shraddha has evolved from a mere young celebrity child to an actress of substance and boy, has her style statement swept us off our feet!
Comparing all her previous movie promotion looks; we think that her style of attire has become major goals with the looks she is donning for Half Girlfriend promotions!
We have never seen Shraddha Kapoor look this ecstatic before!
Take a look for yourself and tell us if we’re wrong:
Tonight for the #GauravantaAwards in Ahmedabad. It was lovely speaking to such a large crowd & receiving so much love from them! Wearing a pretty @shehlaakhan dress & @jimmychoo shoes. Jewelry @anitadongre Styled by @tanghavri assisted by @nidhijeswani make up & hair @shraddha.naik @florianhurelmakeupandhair managed by @parinaparekh & the boys who have my back Raju & Atul. DreamTeam #HalfGirlfriend #19thMay ️
Your jaw must be wide open, isn’t it? Well, we had the same reaction when we saw her pictures. She is giving other B-town beauties some serious competition!
Half Girlfriend is set to release on 19 May, and is based on the coming-of-age romance novel by Chetan Bhagat.
Let us know what you think about her style statement?
