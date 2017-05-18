Shraddha's Half Girlfriend promotion looks are just too HOT

Just a day left for the much awaited release of Mohit Suri’s film Half Girlfriend starring Shraddha and Arjun Kapoor, and we couldn’t help but make an important notice.

What is the notice we’ve made?

It’s all about Shraddha Kapoor. 10 films old, Shraddha has evolved from a mere young celebrity child to an actress of substance and boy, has her style statement swept us off our feet!

Comparing all her previous movie promotion looks; we think that her style of attire has become major goals with the looks she is donning for Half Girlfriend promotions!

We have never seen Shraddha Kapoor look this ecstatic before!

Take a look for yourself and tell us if we’re wrong:

Today promotions ! Outfit @nimishshift @accessorizeindiaofficial Styled by @tanghavri assisted by @nidhijeswani make up & hair @shraddha.naik @florianhurelmakeupandhair managed by @parinaparekh #DreamTeam️ A post shared by RIYA SOMANI (@shraddhakapoor) on May 14, 2017 at 1:45am PDT

M m m m mere dil mein! ️ #HalfGirlfriend #19thMay A post shared by RIYA SOMANI (@shraddhakapoor) on May 8, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Today promoting on #NachBaliye with the dream team styled by @tanghavri Asst by @nidhijeswani make up & hair by @shraddha.naik @florianhurelmakeupandhair & managed by the lovely @parinaparekh ️#HALFGIRLFRIEND #19thMay A post shared by RIYA SOMANI (@shraddhakapoor) on Apr 25, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

Your jaw must be wide open, isn’t it? Well, we had the same reaction when we saw her pictures. She is giving other B-town beauties some serious competition!

Half Girlfriend is set to release on 19 May, and is based on the coming-of-age romance novel by Chetan Bhagat.

Let us know what you think about her style statement?