World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October every year with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world. In today’s DNA age, this subject has become a pressing issue as many people from all sectors of life are mentally stressed.

As beings, we do make sure to take care of our physical well being but mental health plays a very significant role in shaping our life. And who would know this better than our starry celebrities who work day in day out and balance their personal and professional life with a sanity one cannot imagine?!

Today, let’s take a look at how have these famed celebrities tackled mental stress and depression!

Deepika Padukone

She was among the first A-listers who openly spoke about being a victim to depression. Deepika was at the peak of her career at that time and was affected mentally and emotionally damaged because of her failed relationship. However, she emerged much more stronger than before and continues to spread her charm on the 70 mm screen.

Amitabh Bachchan

This man needs no introduction. He is a brand in himself and is a megastar. However, there was a time when he entered a state of depression when he turned producer in 1996 with his company ABCL. As a result of back-to-back failure of his films, Amitabh went bankrupt and entered a phase of deep depression. However, he bounced back with grace and we see him motivating others to be confident through his show Kaun Banega Crorepati

Manisha Koirala

One of the most established actresses of Bollywood, Manisha Koirala suffered from clinical depression, the cause of which was her ex-husband Samrat Dahlal. Not only she battled clinical depression but she is also a cancer survivor.

Shama Sikander

Shama Sikander disclosed that she suffered from bipolar disorder. She mentioned that even after overcoming the disorder, she still feels gloomy and dark about the dreadful past.

Shah Rukh Khan

It is quite shocking to decipher that a star as big as Shah Rukh Khan could suffer from a mental disorder. He could not perform at some events due to a shoulder injury and that landed him in depression. However, he has recovered well and Shah Rukh Khan is doing perfectly fine for himself.

Let's pledge to ensure the best of our and our loved ones mental health!