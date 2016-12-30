Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan

quickie
Umang Jain

I would love to go on a quickie date with PM Narendra Modi: Umang Jain

more quickie Click Here

quickie
Amit Gaur

Intelligent successful women bowl me over: Amit Gaur

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
30 Dec 2016 09:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
#Newyear : Shivya aka Saachi wishes Happy New Year
#Newyear : Shivya aka Saachi wishes Happy New Year | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
30 Dec 2016 09:25 PM | TellychakkarTeam
#Newyearspl : Sangeita & Ankita reveal their New year plans
#Newyearspl : Sangeita & Ankita reveal their... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

New Year 2017: Which TV celeb you want to party with?

New Year 2017: Which TV celeb you want to party with?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > gossip
Movie Gossip

Sonakshi to get engaged to Bunty in Feb 2017?

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Dec 2016 03:07 PM
30 Dec 2016 03:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Looks like 2017 is going to be all about weddings and galas because if rumours are to be believed, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her relationship official.

The spunky actress, who’s always been fiercely protective about her private life, is apparently serious to make it official with Bunty Sajdeh in February 2017, a leading daily has reported.

The two might never have openly talked about it, but have been spotted together on various occasions, feeding the gossip mills with enough fodder. If the two indeed decide to get engaged in February, it would be the first high-profile shaadi of Bollywood in the New Year.

The rumours of them being a couple started doing rounds a while back when Bunty started managing Sona’s endorsement deals, the daily added. Before Sona, Bunty is said to have dated Sushmita Sen. While Sona was rumoured to be seeing Arjun Kapoor during the shooting of Tevar.

Sona gave two action-packed performances this year, in Akira and Force 2. She will be seen in another heroine-oriented role next year in Noor.

Sonakshi, however, went on to deny the buzz via a tweet.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under ‘Gossip’ section is purely gossip and TellyChakkar.com does not comply with the same.

Tags > Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood actress, to get engaged, Feb 2017, relationship, Bunty Sajdeh, boyfriend,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top