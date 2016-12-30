Sonakshi to get engaged to Bunty in Feb 2017?

Looks like 2017 is going to be all about weddings and galas because if rumours are to be believed, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her relationship official.

The spunky actress, who’s always been fiercely protective about her private life, is apparently serious to make it official with Bunty Sajdeh in February 2017, a leading daily has reported.

The two might never have openly talked about it, but have been spotted together on various occasions, feeding the gossip mills with enough fodder. If the two indeed decide to get engaged in February, it would be the first high-profile shaadi of Bollywood in the New Year.

The rumours of them being a couple started doing rounds a while back when Bunty started managing Sona’s endorsement deals, the daily added. Before Sona, Bunty is said to have dated Sushmita Sen. While Sona was rumoured to be seeing Arjun Kapoor during the shooting of Tevar.

Sona gave two action-packed performances this year, in Akira and Force 2. She will be seen in another heroine-oriented role next year in Noor.

Sonakshi, however, went on to deny the buzz via a tweet.

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under ‘Gossip’ section is purely gossip and TellyChakkar.com does not comply with the same.