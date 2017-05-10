Hot Downloads

News

14 years on, Shahid still feels like 'student' in Bollywood

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 May 2017 04:46 PM
10 May 2017 04:46 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who has clocked a 14-year journey in the Hindi film industry, says he still feels like a student in the world of cinema.

The 36-year-old actor made his acting debut in 2003 with a leading role in the romantic comedy "Ishq Vishk" and ever since, he has starred in films like "Jab We Met", "Kaminey", "Haider" and "Udta Punjab". Before his launch as a lead actor, the trained dancer worked as a backup dancer in films too.

The "Rangoon" actor took to Twitter to thank his fans for all the wishes.

"Thanks peeps for the many wishes. 14 years of doing what I love. Beauty of cinema, you always feel like a student. Too much to learn," Shahid tweeted.

"Too much to achieve. Too little time. Time to put my blinders on and run like there's no tomorrow. Gratitude and love. For believing in me," he added.

On the film front, Shahid is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati". The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

"Padmavati" features Deepika in the title role as Rani Padmini, alongside Ranveer, who will play Alauddin Khilji and Shahid, who will essay the role of Rawal Ratan Singh.

 

(Source: IANS)

