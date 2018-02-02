Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Aamir accepts 'Pad Man Challenge', poses with sanitary pad

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Feb 2018 07:10 PM

Mmbai, 02 February, 2018: Superstar Aamir Khan on Friday accepted the #PadManChallenge, sharing on social media a photograph in which he holds up a sanitary pad.

"Thank you Twinkle Khanna. Yes, that's a pad in my hand and there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. 'Pad Man' challenge," Aamir tweeted on Friday.

The actor also challenged superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan to complete the challenge by holding a sanitary napkin and sharing a photograph.

"Copy, paste this and Challenge your friends to take a photo with a pad. Here I am Challenging Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan," Aamir added.

What do you think of Aamir Khan?

The challenge comes close on the heels of the release of "Pad Man", a film revolving around menstrual cycles. Directed by R. Balki, it stars Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor
(Source: IANS)

Tags > Pad Man Challenge, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Pad Man, sanitary pad,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
02 Feb 2018 08:44 PM | TellychakkarTeam
My role in Kumkum Bhagya was matured yet childish, says Arjit Taneja
My role in Kumkum Bhagya was matured yet childish... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Iconic characters: Reel and real avatars

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Balasaheb Thackeray
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta

poll

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days