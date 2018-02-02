Aamir accepts 'Pad Man Challenge', poses with sanitary pad

Mmbai, 02 February, 2018: Superstar Aamir Khan on Friday accepted the #PadManChallenge, sharing on social media a photograph in which he holds up a sanitary pad.



"Thank you Twinkle Khanna. Yes, that's a pad in my hand and there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. 'Pad Man' challenge," Aamir tweeted on Friday.



The actor also challenged superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan to complete the challenge by holding a sanitary napkin and sharing a photograph.



"Copy, paste this and Challenge your friends to take a photo with a pad. Here I am Challenging Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan," Aamir added.



What do you think of Aamir Khan?

The challenge comes close on the heels of the release of "Pad Man", a film revolving around menstrual cycles. Directed by R. Balki, it stars Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor

(Source: IANS)