Aanand L. Rai to lead the baton of films on LGBT rights

20 May 2019 04:14 PM
MUMBAI: Ajit Arora's LGBT movement in the film world to be lead on by Aanand L. Rai
 
After the Supreme Court's landmark judgement in favour of the LGBTQ rights; many filmmakers and creative entities rose in silent support with projects revolving around the subject, on many digital platforms. One of the pioneers of this movement was Ajit Arora with the webfilm “377 Ab Normal” starring Tanvi Azmi, Shashank Arora, Maanvi Gagroo and Paras Tomar to name a few. The film was well received by the audiences as well as the critics. 
 
When asked about his challenges during the making of 377 Ab Normal, Ajit shares, “This is a fragile topic which requires an apt portrayal without crossing the thin line between the resistance and acceptance of the society and weaving the right amount of intimacy through words and act. I'm ecstatic to hear that Aanand L. Rai's next helms around the same subject and wish him best.”
 
Celebrated filmmaker Aanand L. Rai with Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen picking up this baton with his upcoming venture, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. We wish Aanand and the team of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan all the very best.
