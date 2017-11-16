Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says that his granddaughter Aaradhya's presence brings a lot of happiness in their home and life.

On Aaradhya's 6th birthday on Thursday , Big B wrote on his blog: "Her presence makes the happiness in our home and in the environ she presents herself in as ever bright and sprightly and one of maturity beyond."

Amitabh, 75, also shared a photograph of Aaradhya on Twitter on Wednesday night. In the image, she is seen holding a poster of herself and smiling towards the camera.

"When she shall tell us how much she has grown. It's actually 6 years but it's 60 for most of us...," Big B captioned the image.

Aaradhya is the daughter of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and actor Abhishek Bachchan, who tied the knot in 2007.

On the professional front, Amitabh currently has two films in his kitty -- "Thugs Of Hindostan" and "102 Not Out".

(Source: IANS)