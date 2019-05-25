Abhishek Bachchan was irked with Vivek Oberoi’s meme, this person calmed him down

MUMBAI: It is a known fact that Vivek Oberoi got trolled massively for sharing a meme on social media. He recently took to social media and shared a meme that revolved around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan. Social media users including celebrities like Sonam Kapoor criticized him for his tweet.

Even though Vivek apologized for sharing the meme and was compelled to delete his tweet, seems like Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek Bachchan was quite annoyed with him.

According to a report in Times of India, Abhishek was quite disappointed with the entire matter and thought it was unnecessary. Aishwarya was at Cannes Film Festival when she got to know about the incident. She was shocked to hear about it, it was her husband who lost his cool this time. Now Abhishek is known for his cool temper and he isn't someone who loses his cool so easily. However, this time he wanted to hit back and was even ready for it but his wife asked him not to. It was Aishwarya who had to intervene to calm him down. The actress believed it was just another publicity stunt for his new release PM Narendra Modi but Abhishek was angry with it.