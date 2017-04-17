Hot Downloads

Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:15 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Agniphera cast gets witty
Agniphera cast gets witty | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
14 Apr 2017 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew
Yeh Rishta team lauds technicians and crew | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Actor Clifton James dead

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 11:17 AM
17 Apr 2017 11:17 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Veteran actor Clifton James, who appeared as Sheriff J.W. Pepper in James Bond films, died at the age of 96.

James died in Oregon, US, on Saturday, surrounded by friends and family, loved ones told variety.com in a statement.

He was born in 1920, the eldest child of Grace and Harry James, and grew up just outside Portland, Oregon.

He fought for five years on the front lines of the South Pacific, earning two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star for his service during World War II, said his relatives.

His acting career spanned nearly six decades, and included theatre, film, and television.

James first appeared on stage in "The Time of Your Life". He went on to perform in several Broadway shows, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "All The Way Home".

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Clifton James, Sheriff J.W. Pepper, South Pacific, grace,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top