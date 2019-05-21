News

THIS actress faints at Cannes due to tight dress

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 May 2019 05:11 PM

MUMBAI: Hollywood actress Elle Fanning said she fainted at an event of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival due to her tight dress.

Elle reassured everyone that she is okay after suffering a medical emergency at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. She called her gown the main culprit.

The "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" star took to Instagram to reveal that she fainted at the Chopard Trophy dinner because her vintage Prada dress was too tight, reports usatoday.com

"Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950's Prada prom dress but it's all good," Elle captioned a photograph of herself flashing a thumbs-up sign.

Elle added the hashtags "time of the month" and "dress too tight".

According to Variety, her older sister Dakota Fanning was seated at a nearby table when Elle collapsed and fell off her chair.

Dakota immediately jumped up to help her sister to her feet, and security escorted them out of the event.

Elle posed on the red carpet in her beige, tulle Prada gown before the scare. Her dress featured a corseted waist, which may have been the cause of the unconsciousness.

 Source: IANS 

Tags > Cannes Film Festival, vintage Prada dress, Chopard Trophy dinner, Red Carpet, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
21 May 2019 02:47 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I hope Ahan and Akshay's son Aarav are friends - Sunil Shetty
I hope Ahan and Akshay's son Aarav are... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Wedding fever in Naagin 3

Wedding fever in Naagin 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor

past seven days