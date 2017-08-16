Fans of veteran actress Gautami Tadimalla who are eagerly awaiting the release of her forthcoming horror thriller movie 'E' were taken in for a huge surprise after knowing that the actress has been appointed as the new board member of CBFC.

With the news of controversial Censor Board Chief Pahlaj Nihalani being replaced by adman Prasoon Joshi went viral, fans of Gautami were delighted with the news of their favorite actress also being part of the CBFC unit.

Gautami, who returns to the Malayalam film industry after a long hiatus of 14 years, plays the lead character, Malathi Menon in E, who lives in a small town in Kerala with her daughter. In an attempt to kickstart his career a young lad, Karthik and his crew of young film-makers arrive at the ancestral property of the Menon's to shoot a film. The incidents that unfold there-after are beyond the unpredictable.

The entire team of E feels proud to be part of the movie and working with the most respected and admired actress.

The trailer of ‘E’ launched recently has been receiving humongous response on the social media. Those who have seen the trailer can’t stop raving about Gautami’s arresting screen presence and music.

Gautami comeback has made a lot of noise already in South since she is considered as one of the most loved and talented actress of her times. And now with her joining CBFC, it's certainly a double whammy for her!



