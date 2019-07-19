Actress Shirin Sewani bollywood debut in Khandani Shafakhanna!

MUMBAI: Actress Shirin Sewani is excited about her big screen debut in Khandani Shafakhanna, which has Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Nadira Babbar in pivotal roles. Shirin has been seen in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai earlier and is currently working in Kawach 2. Speaking about her overall experience Shirin shares, “It was great fun. We have shot in Amritsar and Mumbai. On the set the vibes were great. We used to bond over food a lot. Sonakshi was fun and she is very humble. Off camera we used to chitchat a lot. In fact, we connected a lot on our mutual love for food. I am a Sindhi but brought up in Delhi so I know how much Punjabis love food. I am a good cook too. We used to have on set pot luck as well.”



Veteran actress Nadira Babbar is also in the film and Shirin says she got to learn a lot from her. “The first day when I met her on set I went upto her and told her that she was an institution. It was an honour for me to share the screen with her. She made me very comfortable,” she says. Shirin is playing Sonakshi’s younger sister in the film.