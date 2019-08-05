News

Adoption was not an act of charity for me: Sushmita Sen

MUMBAI: Actress Sushmita Sen, who is the mother of two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah, says adaption was one of the wisest decisions of her life.

At an event, the "Main Hoon Na" actress recently opened up about becoming a mother at the age of 24 and what motivated her to adopt two girls.

"In the (case of) natural birth, mother and child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood," she said.

According to Sushmita, motherhood has stabilised her life.

"The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself," she added.

Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 and 10 years later, she adopted Alisah.


