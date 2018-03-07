After 'Raazi' Amruta Khanvilkar bags another big Bollywood project

Most sensational, stylish, talented and beautiful woman of the Marathi Film Industry, none other than Amruta Khanvilkar, is all set to begin shooting for her second Bollywood film opposite Actor Manoj Bajpayee. The film will be produced by former director Nikhil Advani and will be Directed by famous writer Milap Zaveri who wrote a superhit film 'Ek Villain.' While the name of the movie is not yet disclosed, the shoot is scheduled to begin soon in mid-March as per the reports.



Manoj Bajpayee has already served Bollywood with his splendid performances. Aligarh, Gangs of Wasseypur, Veer-Zaara, Special 26 to name but a few. And of course, who can forget the Mumbai ka bhai ‘Bhiku Mhatre’ of Satya. Now we are looking forward to seeing this versatile Actor working with ‘Maharashtra Chi Mulgi’ Amruta.



When asked about this project, Amruta said “Now I am very much excited to be paired opposite Manoj Bajpayee in my next Hindi Project. He is an amazing Human and a great Actor. I was quite nervous during our Reading Sessions but Manoj Sir made me feel comfortable and now I am happy that I am under the guidance of such a senior versatile Actor.”



Amruta’s first Bollywood movie Raazi starring Alia Bhatt is all set to be released on 11th May 2018 and the actor clearly cannot contain her excitement as she shared her experience of working in Bollywood in which she says “Alia has been my favourite Actor since Highway and she is a wonderful co-star. I just admire the way how Hindi Cinema operates in general. There is a lot to learn from such professionals. I really hope just as people have appreciated my work in Marathi, likewise, they will love both of my Hindi movies when they are released.”



We have already witnessed her small yet noteworthy performance in season 2 of the widely popular series ‘24’ and now are super excited to see ‘Amu’ in a new avatar. We hope the cliché barrier between Hindi and Marathi Cinema will now be erased and we will see more such talented Marathi actors sharing screen space with the big names of Bollywood.