Age is just a number: Shruti Haasan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jan 2018 12:40 PM
29 Jan 2018 12:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam

New Delhi, 29 January 2018: Shruti Haasan turned 32 on Sunday, and she is not fretting over her age. The actress finds the number concept "silly".

"Age is just a number. I have always wondered why, be it any artiste anywhere in the world like Tom Cruise, there will be a bracket and then their age will be there, or it will read so and so 23-year-old. I have always wondered why do people do that," Shruti said.

"It is really odd because the number concept, beyond a point for me, is really silly," she added.

As for her 32nd birthday celebration, the daughter of stars Kamal Haasan and Sarika, says there is no big party planned.

"I am in LA and I am going for dinner with all my friends from here, so I am really excited about it. About having a warm cosy evening with my friends," she said.

Looking back at all those growing up years, Shruti, who sings and acts in films in multiple languages like Hindi and Tamil, said: "It has been wonderful. I have always been big on birthdays. My parents have been so wonderful to me during my birthdays, my sister, my friends everyone. So, there are fond memories."

Shruti had a shaky start to her career, with films such as "Luck", "Anaganaga O Dheerudu" and "7am Arivu" failing to elicit expected response. But, Pawan Kalyan's Telugu film "Gabbar Singh", a remake of "Dabangg", changed the game for Shruti and got her into the big league.

The actress says she has learnt a lot over all these years, with the art of remaining patient, being the most important thing.


Shruti wants to continue on the same path of growing and learning.

"The challenge is to make something new in the path of growing and maintaining balance."

On the work front, the actress says there will be announcements soon, and promised she will "do lots of music this year".
