Aishwarya recalls how hubby Abhishek proposed to her

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been happily married for more than a decade. The couple fell in love and made their relationship public after announcing their engagement in 2007. They tied the knot in the same year. They are blessed with a daughter, Aaradhya. In an interview, the actress remembered how her actor husband proposed to her and shared how her director Ashutosh Gowariker responded to her engagement.

When quizzed if she remembers the time Abhishek proposed to her, Aishwarya said, ‘Of course, I remember. During the shoot of Jodha Akbar's song Khwaja Mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride, and I am like, Oh my God, this is surreal. It was all happening on-screen and off-screen. This is bizarre, and Ashutosh is like you are engaged and I am like what.’

Aishwarya acted with Abhishek in films like Guru and Dhoom 2. She was last seen in Fanney Khan and her upcoming film is Gulab Jamun, wherein she will again be seen opposite Abhishek.