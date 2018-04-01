Home > Movie News > Movie News
Ajay Devgn is a massive family man: Ileana D'Cruz

01 Apr 2018

New Delhi: Actress Ileana D'Cruz says her Raid co-star actor Ajay Devgn is a massive family man and is obsessed with his children -- Nysa and Yug.

Talking about Ajay, Ileana told IANS, "He is a very easy going person. When you are working with actors who are secure, who have nothing really to prove, it gets a lot easier working with them. You don't have to deal with insecurities of any sort and Ajay is that kind of person."

Ileana said that Ajay is "incredibly decent".

What do you think about Ileana D'Cruz and Ajay Devgn?

"He's a massive family man. He's obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely. He's really a positive person. When you are working with like-minded people then there are no pretences. So, it's nice working with him," she added.

Raid, based on a true story about money laundering, is directed by Rajkumar Gupta.

(Source: IANS) 

