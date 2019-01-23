Akshay and Kareena start shooting for Good News, Shilpa Shetty says she had no involvement in her father's business, Boman Irani to launch his production house, and other Bollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring some interesting updates for all those who love Bollywood. Take a look.

Still wondering which art form to use in 'Baaghi 3': Tiger Shroff

Actor Tiger Shroff, who will be seen in Baaghi 3, says the makers of the action drama are still wondering which action art form they should use in the movie.

Before Baaghi 3 rolls, the buzz is that director Ahmed Khan wants the actor to train in combat techniques that are used by agents of Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency.

Asked about his excitement level at being trained especially for the film, Tiger said, "Actually, I haven't heard one-liners of Baaghi 3 yet. Its narration will take place next week.

"As far as being trained by Mossad is concerned, that was the initial discussion and we are still wondering what art form we are going to use for my character this time in the film."

A few months ago, Hollywood producer Lawrence Kasanoff of Mortal Kombat fame was in Mumbai for a meeting with Tiger. So, there are reports that the actor may be doing a Hollywood film in the future.

Asked if he would like to show off his dancing skills in a Hollywood film as well, he said, "I don't know...it's a very different scenario over there. I think dance and music is so big all over the world. It's a universal expression, so maybe, I would love to show my talent over there as well."

Tiger interacted with the media at the launch of Ganesh Acharya Dance Academy (GADA) here on Tuesday.

The actor's other upcoming project is Student of The Year 2, in which he will be seen with newcomers Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

I've had no involvement in my father's business: Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Wednesday said she has had no involvement in her late father's business, amid reports that she, her mother and her sister are being dragged to court over a Rs 21 lakh loan taken by Surendra Shetty.

"I have had no involvement in my late father's business ever and have no knowledge of the financial dealing of the company at all. This gentleman is misleading the media. I knew him in the capacity of our family car mechanic, that's all," Shilpa said in a statement.

This has come in response to reports that Parhad Amra, proprietor of an automobile agency, has taken Shilpa, her sister Shamita and their mother Sunanda, to court.

Amra has claimed that in July 2015, he provided financial help to the actress' father for his business.

"All payments were made through cheques drawn in favour of Surendra's firm 'Corgifts'," Amra said in a media report.

Akshay Kumar, Kareena start shooting for 'Good News'

Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday started shooting with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for their upcoming film Good News.

Amidst the ongoing 10-year-challenge on social media, Akshay took to Instagram and posted his throwback and current photographs with Kareena.

"2009 to 2019, the good news is that not much has changed, or so we hope. First day of the shoot it is, do send in your best wishes. #10YearChallenge," he wrote.

Akshay and Kareena are reuniting on the big screen after four years. They last co-starred in Gabbar is Back.

They had also featured together in films like Ajnabee, Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan, Aitraaz and Bewafaa.

In Good News, Akshay and Kareena are playing a married couple, who is trying for a baby. The film also stars actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good News is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It will release on 6 September.

Ammy Virk to make Bollywood debut with ‘83'

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk is happy to make his debut in the Hindi film industry with the upcoming film 83 starring Ranveer Singh -- on India's debut World Cup win in cricket.

Ammy, who will be essaying the role of fast bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu in Kabir Khan's directorial, took to Twitter to express his excitement.

"Sat sri akaal. You all gave me so much love that I am all set to make my debut in Bollywood. Shukar Waheguru," Ammy wrote.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, 83, directed by Kabir Khan, will see Ranveer playing Kapil Dev. The film is inspired by Team India's first World Cup win.

Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan, the movie will be releasing on 10 April 2020.

The film's other cast members have been locked too and will be unveiled one by one.

Boman Irani to launch his production house

Actor Boman Irani has invited Birdman screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris to India to launch his production house on Thursday.

After making a mark in Bollywood with his acting skills, Boman is all set to step into production.

"We are the ever-evolving industry and there is a lot that is changing in the cinema as we speak. I just want to make sure that the foundation on which this industry is built gets stronger every day," Boman said in a statement.

"By inviting celebrated writer Alexander Dinelaris to launch my production house and making him share his experience with us is just a first step towards the big aim," he added.

Instead of the usual gala party that takes place after any launch event, Boman has opted for a very special way to celebrate the new start. He has arranged for a day long workshop with Dinelaris. He has invited writers, directors and students from filmmaking schools to be a part of the workshop.