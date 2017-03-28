Hot Downloads

Akshay enjoys 'Naam Shabana' with policewomen

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2017 06:55 PM
28 Mar 2017 06:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Akshay on Mondy morning said that he enjoyed the first screening of the film, which is the second installment of the 2015 film "Baby". The actor also shares a photograph of himself along with actress Taapsee Pannu in a theatre full of female police officers in uniform.

"Enjoyed my first screening of 'Naam Shabana' with these brave female police officers of Delhi last night. Nothing but respect," Akshay captioned the image on Tuesday.

Taapsee's character in "Baby" is what has resulted in its spin-off "Naam Shabana", produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Shivam Nair.

The film, which also stars Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa along with Akshay and Taapsee, is releasing on Friday.

(Source: IANS)

