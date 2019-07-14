Akshay Kumar deserves 'Forbes' list rank: Taapsee

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar recently made it to the "Forbes" world's highest paid celebrities list, and his "Baby" co-star Taapsee Pannu congratulated the actor saying he deserves it.



"Inspiring, deserving and truly one of the best we have around... Akshay Kumar," she tweeted on Friday.



Surpassing popular international figures such as Rihanna, Jackie Chan, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Katy Perry, Akshay ranked 33 on the Forbes list with earnings worth $65 million.



In context to his earnings, Taapsee joked: "Bas sir ab sharing and caring ki baari hai (Enough sir, now it's your turn to share and care)."



Akshay had a hilarious reply as he posted a meme of himself in which he is seen making a quirky face.



"Beg you pardon," the photograph read.



Akshay is the only Bollywood star to find a spot in the Forbes list this year, among 99 others.

Source: IANS