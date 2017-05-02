Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Awwwdorable: Nisha Rawal's Baby Shower

Awwwdorable: Nisha Rawal's Baby Shower
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Crazzzyy Boyz!!

Crazzzyy Boyz!!

more pics Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Akshay Kumar deserves National Award: Suniel Shetty

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 May 2017 05:12 PM
02 May 2017 05:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Suniel Shetty finds his "Hera Pheri" co-star Akshay Kumar a deserving winner of the Best Actor National Film Award this year.

Last month, Akshay was named the Best Actor for his performance in the crime thriller "Rustom", loosely based on the commander K.M. Nanavati case. However, the choice by the jury -- led by filmmaker Priyadarshan -- was criticised by a cross-section of people.

Asked about the same, Suniel, who has worked closely with both Priyadarshan and Akshay, told IANS: "This is completely wrong. Akshay has given so many hits. Why are you looking at just one film? Look at his career. He has been there for more than 100 films. He deserves the honour.

"Maybe he has been given this honour looking at his graph and growth in films over the years. There are very few actors who give respect to the uniform when they get into it. Akshay is one of them."

Akshay himself earlier said that if people don't consider him worthy of the honour, then they should take it away from him.

The actor will be in the capital on Wednesday to receive the honour.

Suniel, who has worked with Akshay in films like "Aan: Men At Work", "Dhadkan", "Hera Pheri" and "Sapoot", added: "When in the beginning his 13 films didn't work, many said that Akshay is finished and his career is over. But, now he is giving Rs 100 crore films every time.

"Akshay needs to forget this and doesn't need to feel bad about it. If not for ‘Rustom', then think that he has got the award for ‘Airlift'."

Suniel is currently gearing up for his TV show "India's Asli Champion... Hai Dum", which will be aired on &TV starting from Saturday.

The show will feature common people who will test their mental and physical fitness by performing various tasks.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, National Award, Hera Pheri, Rustom,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top