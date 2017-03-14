Akshay Kumar embarks on 'Pad Man' journey

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Tuesday began the shoot of "Pad Man", his wife Twinkle Khanna’s maiden project as a producer.
"Embarking on a new journey, this time with the Mrs. First day of 'Pad Man', directed by R. Balki. Need your love and luck as always," Akshay tweeted along with a picture in which he is seen holding Twinkle's hand as they overlook a water body.
Twinkle retweeted his post, and wrote: "And so it begins 'Pad Man'."
"Pad Man" is said to be a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, and will chronicle his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.
Ace lensman P.C. Sreeram had last week revealed that the shoot of the film will take place in a village near Indore.
(Source: IANS)
