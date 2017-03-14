Akshay Kumar embarks on 'Pad Man' journey

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Tuesday began the shoot of "Pad Man", his wife Twinkle Khanna’s maiden project as a producer.



"Embarking on a new journey, this time with the Mrs. First day of 'Pad Man', directed by R. Balki. Need your love and luck as always," Akshay tweeted along with a picture in which he is seen holding Twinkle's hand as they overlook a water body.



Twinkle retweeted his post, and wrote: "And so it begins 'Pad Man'."



"Pad Man" is said to be a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, and will chronicle his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.



Ace lensman P.C. Sreeram had last week revealed that the shoot of the film will take place in a village near Indore.

(Source: IANS)