Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Naura
Naura
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai

quickie
Varunn Jain

If you play safe, then one night stands are interesting: Varunn Jain

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

Holi Selfies of Stars!

Pearl V Puri, Shaleen Bhanot
more slideshows Click Here

inspirations
Rannvijay Singh
1920x1080 | 1280x1024 | mobile
more wallpapers Click Here

poll

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which celeb do you want to play Holi with?

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Akshay Kumar embarks on 'Pad Man' journey

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Mar 2017 03:55 PM
14 Mar 2017 03:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Tuesday began the shoot of "Pad Man", his wife Twinkle Khanna’s maiden project as a producer.

"Embarking on a new journey, this time with the Mrs. First day of 'Pad Man', directed by R. Balki. Need your love and luck as always," Akshay tweeted along with a picture in which he is seen holding Twinkle's hand as they overlook a water body.

Twinkle retweeted his post, and wrote: "And so it begins 'Pad Man'."

"Pad Man" is said to be a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, and will chronicle his journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.

Ace lensman P.C. Sreeram had last week revealed that the shoot of the film will take place in a village near Indore.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Akshay Kumar, embark, Pad Man, Bollywood star, shoot, Twinkle Khanna,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top