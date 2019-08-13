Akshay Kumar opens up about his hard times

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, who has acted in films like Padman and Kesari, has captivated the audience time and again! He is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars we have in Bollywood today.

However, the actor, who next will be seen in Mission Mangal, too had to struggle at some point in his career. He too has gone through several ups and downs in his career. But each time, he's bounced back and how.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when he was asked how he manages to deal with failure, he said, "I will tell you a few incidents. And it has happened many times. I have seen the lowest phases. I have gone through ups and downs at least three four times in my career which is a lot for any actor."

He added, "But every time I have gone through it, I just do one thing - I go down my building and see how many cars I have. Then, I look at my house, sometimes I go to my office and look at everything. Kyun ro raha hoon main? Fayda kya hai? God has been so kind so I don't think I have the right to feel even a little low because there are so many people who have nothing. If I start thinking like this, then I would be the most selfish person ever."

He further revealed that he had nothing when he started off. He said to the portal, "I didn't even have 200 rupees in my pocket when I started off in this industry. Today, I have a lot."

His journey has been nothing short of inspirational! What do you think about the same?