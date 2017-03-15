Hot Downloads

Akshay Kumar to play Gulshan Kumar in Mogul

15 Mar 2017
Actor Akshay Kumar, who is all set to play music mogul Gulshan Kumar in a biopic titled "Mogul: The Gulshan Kumar Story", said on Wednesday his association with the late T-Series music label founder began from his first film.

"My association with him began with my very first film. He was the emperor of music! Now know his story 'Mogul: The Gulshan Kumar Story'," tweeted Akshay, who made his acting debut with 1991 film "Saugandh".

Akshay's "Mogul: The Gulshan Kumar Story" will be directed by Subhash Kapoor, who directed the actor last in "Jolly LLB 2".

Known for helping the music industry boom in later 1980s and early 1990s, Gulshan Kumar was murdered in 1997. His music label T-Series became a name to reckon with Indian music industry.

The biopic was announced on Wednesday on the occasion of Gulshan's daughter Tulsi's birthday.

(Source: IANS)

